Sources: Fulham summer plans become clearer with two positions eyed ahead of likely PL return

Fulham want to add a new attacking midfielder and a new wide attacking player for their return to the Premier League next season, Football League World has been told.

The Cottagers, despite their defeat last time out at the weekend to Coventry City, are well on course to return to the Premier League and are set to do so as champions.

Whilst full focus is on getting the job done, then, it makes sense for them to be planning their summer business ahead of their return to the top flight, and adding to their creative ranks in the final third is set to be one of Marco Silva’s priorities.

It’s been confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will indeed leave the club to join Liverpool in the summer, a handful of months after it was first looking set to happen, and there naturally is cause for the west Londoners to consider replacements.

Football League World has been told, though, that two new signings may be considered to help fill the void, with players in Serie A and Ligue 1 currently being sounded out that can play in an advanced midfield role or out wide in an attacking sense.

Whatever happens, a busy summer appears to await the men from Craven Cottage.