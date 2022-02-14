Sources: Fulham star on West Ham United radar ahead of summer window

West Ham United remain keen on Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of the summer transfer window, Football League World has been told.

The Irons salvaged a late point on Sunday afternoon away at Leicester City which could prove crucial when things all pan out in terms of the top four race in the Premier League.

Indeed, they’ll be looking to add to their side positively in the summer, especially if they are in the Champions League, and Tosin is one player that is very much on their radar.

West Ham want to sign at least one new centre-half in the off-season, and potentially even more than one, before the start of the 22/23 campaign.

And, that said, Tosin is on their shortlist with them already looking at him last month in the January window.

Fulham, of course, are currently looking on course to seal a Premier League return this season with them flying at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, with them beating Hull City over the weekend 1-0.

Tosin has played a pivotal part in their form this year as well, with the Whites defensively sound as well as obviously packing a real punch going forwards.

Despite a potential promotion, though, a move from west London to east London could still go ahead.