Sources: Fulham star bats away transfer interest with Craven Cottage stay prioritised

Fulham have received multiple enquiries over the availability of Bobby Decordova Reid this summer transfer window but the player wants to remain at Craven Cottage for next season, Football League World has been told exclusively.

The Lilywhites are heading back to the Sky Bet Championship for the 21/22 campaign after falling short in the Premier League last year.

They will be hoping to bounce back to the top flight immediately, though, with a number of players still in their squad from their promotion win in the 2019/20 season.

Indeed, Reid is one of those and Football League World has been told that he remains keen to stay at the west London club for next year, despite some enquiries from other clubs over his potential availability for a transfer.

Reid has played for the likes of Bristol City and Cardiff City in his career so far and has looked well at home at Craven Cottage since arriving, so evidently isn’t particularly keen on shaking that up at the moment.

He’s a player who could prove key to their hopes of challenging for promotion next season and Fulham fans will be pleased to see he’s eager to stay put, especially as uncertainty over their managerial situation continues to rage.