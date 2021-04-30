Sources: Fulham set for attacker talks as Championship ace is lined up as potential replacement

Fulham will have talks with Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer over his future and will look to move quickly if the Serbian opts to leave Craven Cottage, Football League World has learned exclusively, with Lyndon Dykes on their shortlist.

The men from west London are looking set for a return to the Championship this season after a Premier League campaign that, though has had some bright moments, has ultimately not yielded the results they’ve needed to remain in the top flight.

It remains to be seen what happens with certain personnel, then, with Mitrovic among those whose future is up in the air right now.

Indeed, Football League World has been told exclusively that the forward will have talks with Fulham at the end of the season and the club wants to replace him quickly if he does end up leaving.

Among the players the Cottagers have on their shortlist is Lyndon Dykes, with the striker hitting a recent purple patch for west London rivals Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

If Mitrovic stays, however, we could well see any move for Dykes put on hold as we know how good a striker the Serbian can be at least at Championship level.