Sources: Fulham plotting transfer plan B as West Ham look to sign target

Fulham are making enquiries about other goalkeepers with it possible that target Alphonse Areola is going to join West Ham United permanently this summer, Football League World has been told.

Areola is a fine goalkeeper and one that Fulham know well, with him producing some fine displays during their last campaign in the Premier League.

Upon their relegation, though, he headed back to parent club PSG before joining West Ham United on loan, where he again appears to have made a positive impact in between the sticks.

That said, the Hammers are looking to try and get a permanent deal sorted for the player and are in negotiations with the French club, meaning Fulham face missing out on bringing Areola back to Craven Cottage.

Indeed, Football League World has been told that Fulham are now making enquiries about other goalkeeping targets, as they believe that the most likely course of action with Areola is that he will now head to West Ham this summer on a permanent basis.

Marek Rodak was in goal for much of the title winning season in the Championship but it appears Marco Silva wants another option to compete for the number 1 spot, and we’ll wait and see who else the club identifies.