Sources: Fulham playing waiting game as QPR wait to hear on permanent signing news

Fulham have not yet made a decision on Stefan Johansen’s future as the midfielder enjoys a productive loan spell at Queens Park Rangers, Football League World has learned.

The Norwegian international arrived in W12 back in the January transfer window alongside fellow loan arrivals Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs, with all four having a positive impact on the team’s form.

Indeed, 2021 has seen the Hoops become one of the most consistent sides in the Championship and they’ll look to build in the summer.

That said, there’s natural interest in whether the Hoops will keep the quartet on a permanent basis, with Football League World learning exclusively that, in the case of Johansen, nothing is as yet decided.

Indeed, Fulham are waiting to see what division they are in for next season. If they are in the Premier League they are willing to let the midfielder leave but if they themselves are in the Championship in 21/22, they may look to give him another shot at playing regularly at Craven Cottage.

His loan in January was sanctioned to allow him to get minutes ahead of a decision in the summer and it remains to be seen exactly how the end of this season impacts this particular scenario.