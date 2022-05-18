Sources: Fulham mulling over transfer swoop for Chelsea man

Fulham are monitoring Chelsea starlet Juan Castillo ahead of a potential move for the player, Football League World has been told.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League after storming to the title in the Sky Bet Championship.

The challenge for them and Marco Silva now, then, is to build a squad this summer that is capable of staying in the top flight and not coming back down straight away, as has been the case in recent years.

Their transfer radar is whirring away, then, and on it, this site has been told, is Chelsea’s Juan Castillo.

The 22-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge is not clear at the moment and a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs are taking a look at him as well as Fulham, with him spending time in the second tier on loan at Birmingham City and also Charlton Athletic in Sky Bet League One during the 21/22 campaign.

He didn’t manage to play too much for either side during those respective spells, but Fulham are still taking a closer look at him.

The club evidently wants to try and add to its defensive third, with Castillo regularly utilised down the left flank of the pitch.