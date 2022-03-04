Sources: Fulham monitoring PL defender currently at Newcastle United

Fulham are monitoring Matt Targett’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window, Football League World can reveal.

The Cottagers are going along nicely in the second tier at the moment and look set to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Marco Silva will be pleased if they can achieve that, but then the challenge of staying in the top-flight longer than a season presents itself and he’ll be keen to improve the squad where he can.

That all said, Football League World has been told that full-back Targett is a player that is on the Portuguese’s radar ahead of the summer window.

The left-sided defender saw himself moving in the January market at the start of 2022 with Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard deciding he wanted to bring in Lucas Digne from Everton.

Indeed, as that one went through, Targett left the west Midlands to head to the north-east, with him currently on loan at Newcastle United, helping them under Eddie Howe fight against the drop from the top flight.

His situation past the end of this season is unclear, though, and Fulham are monitoring things with the 26-year-old spending time on loan at Craven Cottage back in 2018 from his then parent club Southampton.