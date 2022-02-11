Sources: Fulham making early transfer plans ahead of potential Premier League return

Fulham are beginning to draw up plans for the summer transfer window and for signings to boost them upon their potential return to the Premier League, Football League World has been told.

The Lilywhites have been going along very nicely indeed in the Sky Bet Championship and Marco Silva and his men will feel as though, from here, they should be converting their position in the standings into an immediate return to the top flight.

That said, they are already plotting their potential moves for the summer transfer window, with Football League World able to reveal that they are looking in particular at potential new goalkeeper and centre-back options ahead of the 22/23 season.

The Cottagers are eager to get business done early in the summer in a bid to avoid last-minute additions being rushed through and they also have a preference for permanent signings, rather than loan deals getting done towards the end of the market.

Of course, focus remains firmly on on-pitch matters at the moment for Marco Silva and his men but the recruitment team is beginning to look ahead to what could be an important summer for the club, as they try and establish themselves back in the Premier League – providing promotion is achieved this season.