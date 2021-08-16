Sources: Fulham make transfer enquiry for Southampton player

Fulham are interested in signing Southampton forward Michael Obafemi and have made enquiries regarding his situation at St. Mary’s, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Obafemi has been on Southampton’s books since 2016 after joining the club from Leyton Orient, and has since made 38 first-team appearances for the Saints.

Last season, the Republic of Ireland international made only four appearances in the Premier League, which all came as a substitute.

Southampton swooped to replace Danny Ings with Adam Armstrong this summer, with Blackburn looking to include Obafemi in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

But Obafemi rejected a move to Ewood Park, with the forward also being linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth.

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that Fulham are now showing an interest in Obafemi, having made enquiries about the 21-year-old.

Obafemi is out of contract at Southampton at the end of the season, having penned a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Saints in February 2019.

The Cottagers sit top of the Championship after two games, after yielding four points from a possible six and beating Huddersfield Town 5-1 at the weekend.