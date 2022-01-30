Sources: Fulham eyeing up Championship duo as potential Fabio Carvalho replacements amid Liverpool interest

Championship table-toppers Fulham are still fearing that they may lose starlet Fabio Carvalho on transfer deadline day, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Despite Cottagers boss Marco Silva stating that the 19-year-old will remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season, there is still a chance that a bid in the final 24 hours of the January window could turn the teenager’s head and tempt the London outfit to sell.

Liverpool are still keen admirers of the seven goal, four assist midfielder and should they come in with a late, acceptable offer for Carvalho then Fulham have lined up both Josh Bowler and Tom Lawrence from league rivals Blackpool and Derby County respectively as potential replacements.

Bowler has netted in both of the Seasiders’ matches against Fulham this season, including on Saturday afternoon in a 1-1 draw and is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Lawrence has scored eight times for the Rams this season and is out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season, with the aforementioned Cherries and Queens Park Rangers already having bids rejected this month but Fulham will look to tempt him with a move to the capital should Carvalho depart.