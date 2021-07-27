Sources: Fulham consider 29-year-old’s future in wake of multi-million pound transfer agreement

Fulham are open to Anthony Knockaert’s departure on the back of landing Harry Wilson from Liverpool over the weekend, Football League World understands.

Wilson, 24, has arrived at Craven Cottage from Liverpool in a £12m deal that could potentially keep him with Fulham through until the summer of 2026. He scored seven times and registered 11 assists for Cardiff City last season, once again excelling in the Championship.

For Fulham, the Welshman is a significant coup ahead of their Championship return. His arrival, though, opens the door to potential departures elsewhere in the squad.

Football League World understand that the capture of Wilson could lead to Knockaert ending his stay in West London.

The Frenchman’s wages could well be a stumbling block for any interested parties in his signature, but Fulham are scanning the market for a potential buyer this summer.

Knockaert, who had won promotion and played in the Premier League with Brighton previously, joined Fulham in the summer of 2019, initially on loan.

The 29-year-old made 49 appearances for Fulham in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering five assists. The agreement that took him from Brighton to West London on loan was made permanent in the middle of that spell for £10m, with Scott Parker eventually leading the club to promotion via the play-offs.

However, with Fulham playing Premier League football last season, Knockaert was again sent out on loan.

He eventually linked up with ex-Brighton boss, Chris Hughton, at Nottingham Forest, who drifted towards mid-table last season in the Championship.

The winger scored only twice for the Reds and is now back in the mix with Fulham, who are heading back into the Championship in 2021/22 following relegation.

A new manager awaits Knockaert in the form of Marco Silva, who has succeeded Parker. However, Wilson’s arrival has knocked the winger down the pecking order under another regime.