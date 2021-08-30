Sources: Fulham confident of securing £3m agreement with Swansea City before transfer deadline

Fulham remain confident of striking a deal in the region of £3million with Swansea City for midfielder Matt Grimes, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Grimes has been strongly linked with a move away from Swansea this summer, with his deal at the Liberty Stadium up at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who is the Swans’ captain, made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals and chipping in with four assists from midfield.

The Athletic reported last night that Swansea had rejected a £2.5million bid from Fulham for Grimes, with no indication over whether the Cottagers would return with a new offer for the player.

But sources have now exclusively told Football League World that Fulham remain confident of completing a deal for Grimes before the transfer window closes, in the region of around £3million.

There is understood to be an expectancy between all concerned parties that a deal will be struck, with Grimes’ future in South Wales looking uncertain.

Fulham are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements before tomorrow’s deadline, with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa reportedly set for a move to Napoli with a medical scheduled.