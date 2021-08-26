Sources: Fulham confident of sealing contract agreement with midfield star

Fulham are confident that a resolution can be found over Fabio Carvalho’s contract and believe that a new deal will be sorted in due course, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

Carvalho has had an excellent start to this Sky Bet Championship season and very much looks as though he is set to play a key part in the Cottagers’ bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Indeed, it’s the latest emergence of a young talent at the club to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and, naturally, Fulham want to keep him and tie him down to a new deal.

Thus far this summer, though, they’ve not been able to reach an agreement with the attacking midfielder – though it sounds as though the Whites are not feeling negative over their chances of keeping him around.

Indeed, Football League World has been exclusively told that Fulham remain confident over reaching an agreement with Carvalho, with fresh terms set to acknowledge the player’s status as a first-team regular.

Of course, this is great news for Fulham with clubs starting to circle over head and, evidently, they’ll be eager to get an agreement sorted and rubber-stamped as soon as.