Sources: Fulham chances of potential deal for 29-year-old resting on West Ham transfer stance

Fulham will look to re-sign Alphonse Areola if they are promoted to the Premier League but Football League World understands their chances of that hinge on West Ham.

Areola is currently on loan with West Ham in the Premier League from PSG. He’s made only one Premier League appearance for David Moyes’ side, but he’s impressed in their Europa League campaign, keeping four clean sheets in seven outings on their journey to the quarter-finals.

The Athletic reported that there’s an option for the Hammers to re-sign the 29-year-old for 2022/23, either on loan or permanently, with an £11m clause there to be activated.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that if Fulham are promoted back to the Premier League, they will look to link back up with Areola.

However, their chances of doing that rest on whether or not West Ham activate the options that they have when it comes to signing the goalkeeper for another season or beyond.

Areola, who was named Fulham Fans’ Player of the Year, made 37 appearances for Fulham across all competitions last season, including 36 in the Premier League as they were relegated.

Despite that, and a change in manager, Fulham are on course to return to the top-flight this term.

Marco Silva’s side sit top of the Championship table on 77 points, eight clear of AFC Bournemouth in second and 14 ahead of Luton Town in third.