Sources: Fulham balking at Steve Cooper fee, Pereira remains in managerial frame

Fulham are not currently willing to pay the £3m release clause to bring in Steve Cooper as their manager from Swansea City, whilst Javier Pereira also remains in the frame; Football League World can exclusively reveal.

A change in manager at Craven Cottage looks likely this summer with Scott Parker heavily linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth and both Cooper and Pereira are in the running to take over from him in west London.

Cooper’s release clause fee is proving a sticking point, however, with Football League World understanding that no side, including Fulham, has yet been willing to stump up the £3m required to take him away from current club Swansea City.

That said, Javier Pereira could still yet become the new Fulham boss as he remains in the frame, Football League World again understands, with him boasting experience of working at the club before having been a coach there during Slavisa Jokanovic’s reign.

Certainly, there’s a lot that still needs to fall into place at Fulham at the moment and the hope will be that the managerial situation resolves itself soon, especially as we head towards July and pre-season where plans for next year need to start being properly drawn up.