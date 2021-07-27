Bobby Decordova Reid remains content at Fulham despite the arrival of Harry Wilson and the potential extra competition for places, though he is eager to see just how he fits in under Marco Silva and his approach in the coming weeks, Football League World understands.

At the end of June, this site revealed exclusively that Reid wanted to remain at Craven Cottage for the coming Sky Bet Championship season despite a handful of enquiries being fielded by Fulham over his potential availability for a transfer move.

Of course, since then, we have seen Scott Parker leave the club and Marco Silva arrive, with the Portuguese obviously having his own preferences for personnel and system heading into the new campaign.

Harry Wilson will surely expect to start given his recent permanent arrival from Liverpool, too, and Football League World understands that Reid remains content at the club but does want assurances from Silva in the coming weeks over just how he’ll be involved this coming campaign.

Reid has played both centrally and out wide for Fulham in the past, whilst Wilson is primarily a wider player, so if Silva perhaps sees the two vying for the same spot in his side, there is an obvious conflict.

The ex-Bristol City man remains happy at the club, though, and is eager to see where he fits in under Silva at SW6 with the likes of Stefan Johansen freeing up a central role in the squad after his move to QPR at the weekend.