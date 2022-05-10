Sources: Fresh Liverpool and Fulham transfer agreement a possibility after 2021/22 success

Fulham could yet strike a deal with Liverpool for the service of Neco Williams ahead of their Premier League return, sources have revealed to Football League World.

Williams has been a major hit in West London since arriving on loan from Anfield earlier in 2022.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances for Marco Silva’s side, scoring two goals and registering two assists, helping Fulham to the Championship title in emphatic fashion.

As things stand, there’s no agreement in place between Liverpool and Fulham for Williams to return to Craven Cottage in 2022/23.

Despite that, Football League World have been told that a fresh deal could still be possible.

Dialogue between the two clubs remains ongoing at this stage as both clubs discuss whether another loan is possible or whether there’s a chance that something more permanent can be put in place.

The saga involving Williams is amongst a list of transfers involving this pair.

Harry Wilson made the move from Liverpool to Fulham ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, whilst Fabio Carvalho is heading in the opposite direction in the coming weeks after Liverpool tried and failed to sign him in the January transfer window.

Football League World also reported last week that Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back, Joe Gomez.

