Sources: Former Luton player set to seal Wrexham switch

Elliot Lee is set to make a switch to Wrexham as they bid to challenge once again for National League promotion in 22/23, Football League World has been told.

Lee was on Luton Town’s books in 21/22 but was seeing his contract come to an end earlier in the summer and, indeed, it was decided that he would not renew.

His deal expired at the end of June and he has been looking for a new club since, with that now set to be Welsh side Wrexham.

The North Wales club’s ambition is well documented with the likes of Ryan Reynolds at the helm and this is far from the first eye-catching signing they have made of late.

Certainly, they’re building a squad that you would suggest is capable of getting promotion done next year, and Lee will hope to play a pivotal part in that push, having been at a club that knows all about climbing up the EFL.