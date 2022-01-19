Sources: Fleetwood Town showing interest in Burnley player

Fleetwood Town are interested in midfielder Adam Phillips, with the player currently on loan at fellow League One side Morecambe from Premier League outfit Burnley, Football League World has been told.

Phillips signed a one-year extension with the Clarets in the summer of 2021 before embarking on a season-long loan with Morecambe, a club that he had already played for in the past.

Indeed, that deal with Burnley has a further year’s option on it which can be triggered at the end of this current campaign, but Fleetwood Town may look to make him an offer to join on a permanent basis.

Phillips is yet to make a top-flight appearance for Sean Dyche’s men, with the Turf Moor club signing him from Norwich City in 2019.

The 24-year-old was also on the books at Liverpool as a youngster, and so it’s clear he has pedigree but he’ll surely be wanting to be at a club soon where he can really start to build his career.

Spells on loan at Morecambe and Accrington have been relatively fruitful, with him enjoying his time at the former in particular.

However, it could be Fleetwood that get him permanently with them looking into a possible agreement ahead of the summer.