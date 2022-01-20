Sources: Fleetwood Town player set for Rochdale switch

Rochdale are set to swoop for Max Clark, with Football League World understanding that the defender is set to leave Fleetwood Town this month.

Clark was brought to Fleetwood during the summer transfer window, signing a one-year contract with the Cod Army back in June.

The League One club have the option to extend that by a further 12 months, though it seems unlikely to get anywhere close to that stage.

Football League World have been told by sources that Clark’s contract with Fleetwood is set to be cancelled this month, with Rochdale and Robbie Stockdale waiting in the wings to swoop and offer him a deal at League Two level.

The 26-year-old, who is a former England youth international, has played for Cambridge, Hull City and Vitesse during his career so far, before making the move to Fleetwood.

Clark has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season for Fleetwood, with the last of those coming on December 11th when he stepped off the bench in the final minutes of a 2-1 win over Gillingham.