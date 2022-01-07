Sources: Exeter plotting loan swoop for Barrow ace

Exeter are lining up a loan move for Barrow forward Offrande Zanzala this January, Football League World understands.

The Grecians are once again in a play-off fight in Sky Bet League Two this year but form has deserted them a little bit in recent matches – though it must be said their fixture list has been decimated like everybody else’s in the fourth tier and that has not helped.

They’ll be looking, though, to add where they can this month to try and help their cause and Football League World has been told that Barrow ace Offrande Zanzala is on their radar, with City keen on a potential loan agreement for the player.

Barrow currently sit 19th, four points above the bottom two in League Two, and Zanzala has been a regular presence for them this year.

He has scored three goals in 19 league appearances for the northwest club so far this season but could well be plying his trade in the southwest soon if Exeter get their way.