Sources: Ex-Blackburn Rovers figure unlikely to seal Hartlepool United move

Tony Mowbray will not be heading to Hartlepool United after leaving Blackburn Rovers as manager, Football League World has been told.

The former Middlesbrough and Celtic manager has just had his exit from Ewood Park confirmed after a considerable period with the club, having helped guide them up from Sky Bet League One into the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, Mowbray helped Rovers re-establish themselves in the second tier and then go on to challenge for the play-offs, though ultimately those attempts have proven unsuccessful with the club just falling short in recent years.

That said, then, a new era is set to begin at Blackburn and Mowbray has already been tipped by the bookies to potentially head to Hartlepool United.

The north-east club is fairly local to where Mowbray grew up and so you can potentially see the link there, but Football League World has been told that the ex-West Bromwich Albion boss will not be heading to the club in the near future at least.

Pools finished 17th in Sky Bet League Two this season and opted to sack manager Graeme Lee earlier this month, with him having only around half the campaign in charge of the club.

It remains to be seen, then, who they appoint next.