Sources: Everton, Wolves, West Ham amongst clubs stepping up interest in Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma

AFC Bournemouth are fielding intensifying interest in star man, Arnaut Danjuma, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Danjuma has shone on the South Coast over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering seven assists for the Cherries, which included two goals in the play-off semi-final with Brentford.

Ultimately, Danjuma’s goals were not enough to guide Bournemouth into the play-off final, with Jonathan Woodgate’s side missing out in a thrilling second leg at Brentford over the weekend.

On the back of that, there’s real interest emerging in Danjuma.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Everton, Wolves, West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton are amongst the Premier League clubs now registering strong interest in the 24-year-old as they look to prey on Bournemouth facing a second season in the Championship.

Danjuma has been on the books with Bournemouth since the summer of 2019 and has played in the Premier League before.

However, he failed to have an outstanding impact with Bournemouth in 2019/20 as the club slipped back into the Championship.

The former NEC Nijmegen and Club Brugge winger, though, bounced back superbly in the Championship, establishing himself as one of the EFL’s most exciting attackers.

He thrilled under both Jason Tindall and Woodgate, as Bournemouth finished sixth in the table at the end of the regular season.