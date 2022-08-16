Sources: Everton discover cost of potential Coventry City deal for Viktor Gyokeres

Everton understand it will cost at least £15 million to prize Viktor Gyokeres away from Championship side Coventry City after sounding out the situation, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Swede has made a strong start to the new campaign as he looks to build on a 2021/22 season in which he found the net 18 times for the Sky Blues, as well as providing five assists.

It emerged earlier this month that Gyokeres is on Everton’s radar as they search for more forward firepower before the end of the summer window.

Now, FLW can exclusively reveal that the Premier League club have sounded out the striker’s situation and understand it will cost them at least £15 million to sign him from Coventry.

The 24-year-old still has two years left on his contract with the Sky Blues – having joined permanently from Brighton for a fee of around £1 million in 2021.

The Sweden international appears to be a target that Frank Lampard is considering as he looks to sign cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is sidelined due to injury.

Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison is also someone of interest to the Toffees.