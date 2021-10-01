Sources: EFL interest in Tottenham striker continues to grow as Premier League side’s stance revealed

Tottenham are fielding Championship enquiries about the availability of Troy Parrott, who is currently on loan with MK Dons. Football League World have been told, though, that the Premier League side are not open to further moves for the striker.

Parrott has had loan spell withs Millwall and Ipswich Town recently and is now with MK Dons down in League One, as Spurs look to hand the 19-year-old all the senior experience he needs.

So far this season, he’s featured nine times in the league for Liam Manning, returning three goals and two assists to help MK to third in the table. Recently, his penalty was the difference in a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Football League World understand that Parrott’s form at MK Dons has led to Tottenham fielding Championship enquiries about the teenager.

However, the North London club’s stance is that they aren’t open to any further moves for Parrott on a loan or permanent basis at this moment in time. It’s their view that Parrott could follow a similar trajectory to Harry Kane and make it in the first-team at Spurs.

MK Dons are looking to continue their fine start to the season this weekend against Doncaster Rovers, who have been amongst the division’s struggling sides so far.

