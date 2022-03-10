Sources: Eddie Howe identifies EFL player as high priority transfer target for Newcastle United

Newcastle United are interested in AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly with the player a high priority transfer target this summer for the Magpies, Football League World can reveal.

The young defender has got bags of potential and has shown his class with Bournemouth as they look to get themselves into the Premier League at the end of this season from the Sky Bet Championship.

However, even if they do earn promotion under manager Scott Parker, there is every chance that Kelly is going to be one of those players that courts a lot of attention in the summer, and potentially moves away.

Certainly, there will be clubs who will feel they have the financial clout to prise him away and Football League World has been told that one of them, with their recently arrived riches, is Newcastle United.

The Magpies, though not safe in the Premier League yet, appear to be heading in the right direction in terms of staying in the top flight for another season and that, therefore, could lead to a big summer window in the north east.

And, that said, Kelly is a high priority for them ahead of the coming window, with him impressing the club’s recruitment team more than most of their current targets.