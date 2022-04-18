Sources: Derby, Reading and Charlton set sights on AFC Wimbledon ace

AFC Wimbledon are facing a battle to keep hold of promising forward Zach Robinson, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The 19-year-old, who has made six appearances in League One this season for the Dons, scored a late leveller for his side in a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic earlier in the month.

Robinson’s deal at the League One club is set to expire in the summer, and subsequently, Derby County, Reading, Wigan Athletic, Charlton and Oxford United are all monitoring the young forward’s situation at Plough Lane.

Wimbledon are also keen on striking a fresh agreement with the 19-year-old, who has gone on to feature fairly regularly over the last couple of months.

Robinson started this season on a one month loan in the National League South with Hemel Hempstead Town, embarking on a second loan stint with Hampton & Richmond earlier this year, scoring three times in 10 games with the London club.

Robinson has started four of Wimbledon’s last eight league games, in what is a critical point of the season for the club trying to avoid relegation to League Two.