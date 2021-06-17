Sources: Departing Blackburn Rovers player in talks over League One switch

Shrewsbury Town are in talks with Elliott Bennett over a free transfer and look set to finally bring the versatile ex-Blackburn Rovers man to New Meadow, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Bennett had been locked in talks with Blackburn up until last month with regard to extending his stay at Ewood Park, after a five-and-a-half year stint brought 192 appearances and nine goals.

However, it appears that the 32-year-old is set to move onto a fresh challenge in the EFL and link up with Shrewsbury.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Bennett has been locked in talks with the League One club recently and looks set to seal a transfer.

Shrewsbury had been initially keen on signing the versatile midfielder back in the January transfer window, but things failed to materialise and left Steve Cotterill chasing the deal this summer.

Bennett, who predominately plays as a midfielder but can also step in at full-back, has previously played for Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Bristol City, after starting his career with Wolves.