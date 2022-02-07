Sources: Deal-breaker emerges as Sunderland weigh up Roy Keane or Grant McCann appointment

Sunderland have narrowed down their managerial search to just Roy Keane and Grant McCann, with Football League World understanding that wage demands may play a significant part in which way they fall with their decision.

Lee Johnson lost his job at the Stadium of Light on the back of a crushing 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, despite the fact that Sunderland remain well in contention for automatic promotion in League One.

An appointment hasn’t come to fruition yet, but Sunderland are narrowing their search and are edging closer to making a decision on either Keane or McCann.

Football League World understands that Keane and McCann are the only two candidates to be interviewed in-depth by the club, with the former the man that’s in the driving seat to land the top job.

However, sources have also explained to Football League World that there’s a good chance Sunderland’s decision might well come down to wage demands. Keane’s have been described to us as ‘pretty substantial’.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

Keane, 50, has impressed as a pundit over recent seasons and has worked with Martin O’Neill under his coaching umbrella across various jobs. Previously in his career, Keane managed Sunderland and led them to Championship promotion, subsequently managing them in the Premier League.

McCann, meanwhile, is fresh out of the Hull City job, having left the East Yorkshire outfit last month. He won the League One title with the Tigers last season and had them well on their way to Championship safety in the current campaign before his departure.