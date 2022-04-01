Sources: Crystal Palace & West Ham tracking EFL star with 24-goal contributions this season

West Ham United and Crystal Palace continue to show and interest in Reading ace John Swift, with both sides watching him in the last month, Football League World can reveal.

The season has been one to forget for Reading and they will be looking to try and just earn survival in the Championship as soon as they can.

A big game this weekend against Barnsley is going to be crucial in terms of that aim, then, but one man that has shone all year despite their form has been John Swift.

The creative ace has 11 goals and 13 assists so far to his name in the Championship, as per Whoscored, and that rather underlines how good he is when you consider the side that he has been in this year.

Indeed, logic may dictate that in a Premier League side he’d produce high quality numbers to an even more impressive extent, and that is where the Hammers and the Eagles come in.

Football League World has been told that both sides have watched him in the last few weeks as they continue to mull over a potential summer move and, regardless of where Reading are next season, you have to think that he will court attention in the next transfer window.