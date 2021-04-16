Sources: Crystal Palace ‘ramping up’ interest in transfer deal with Bristol City

Crystal Palace are ‘ramping up’ their interest in Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo and are the early favourites to sign him, a source close to the situation has revealed exclusively to Football League World.

The young Bristol City attacker can play in a number of roles across the front-line and has been involved a fair bit this season for the Robins – though often used as a sub rather than from the start.

Even so, he’s earned a few more starts in recent weeks and the performances that he has put in have attracted interest from the Premier League, with Bristol City set for another season in the Championship next year and so potentially at risk of losing him this summer.

Indeed, Football League World has been told exclusively that Premier League side Crystal Palace are ‘ramping up’ their interest in the player and, as things stand, are the early favourites to beat off rival sides for his signature and complete a deal.

Palace have dipped into the EFL for attacking players of late, of course, with Ebere Eze arriving from Queens Park Rangers and settling in quickly at Selhurst Park.

They’ll hope, then, that Semenyo can do similar if he makes the switch from Ashton Gate to south London this summer.