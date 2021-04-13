Sources: Crystal Palace consider impressive Barnsley individual as club weigh up 2021/22 change

Barnsley boss, Valerien Ismael, is attracting the interest of Crystal Palace as the Eagles weigh up whether to replace Roy Hodgson, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Ismael was appointed as Gerhard Struber’s successor at Oakwell earlier in the season and has elevated the performance of the Barnsley squad, turning them into genuine promotion contenders in the Championship.

That work isn’t going unnoticed either, with a source revealing to Football League World that Ismael catching the eye of clubs further up the footballing food chain, including Palace.

Ismael played for Palace in 1998, making 13 appearances for the Eagles but failing to have a solid impact in South London and having a lot more success in Germany.

Now, the club are managed by Hodgson, but are weighing up a change in the dugout, which could bring Ismael into the fold after his impressive run at Oakwell.

The focus of Ismael is unlikely to be drifting, though, with Barnsley cantering towards the Championship play-off places.

A 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend came via goals from Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike, leaving Barnsley in fifth and five points clear of seventh with only five games of the season remaining.

The Tykes take on Coventry City on Sunday in the Championship.