Sources: Crawley Town snap up ex-Salford City player on a free

Crawley Town have reached an agreement to sign Aramide Oteh on a free transfer, with the forward last at fellow League Two side Salford City, Football League World can reveal.

Oteh was at Queens Park Rangers before joining the Ammies, with him spending time on loan at the likes of Stevenage.

He joined Salford on a short-term deal at the start of this season, though, with that expiring earlier on in the January window.

Familiar to Sky Bet League Two football, Crawley manager John Yems has decided that he wants to bring in Oteh to have a closer look at him, as the Red Devils aim to put together a play-off surge in the fourth tier in the remaining months of the campaign.

Oteh will provide competition to the likes of Kwesi Appiah and Ashley Nadesan, meanwhile, in terms of spots at the top of the pitch in Crawley’s attacking third.