Sources: Coventry City table offer for Luton Town ace, finances could leave them short

Coventry City made an offer to James Collins last week but could be set to miss out to Cardiff City and their extra financial clout, Football League World has learned exclusively.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a fine end to their season as they secured their Sky Bet Championship status with a few matches in hand and they’ll now be looking to make sure they can establish themselves in the second tier and kick on.

They’ve eyed James Collins at Luton Town as a target and have made him an offer, Football League World has exclusively learned, but it’s Cardiff City currently in a better position.

Indeed, the Daily Mail recently reported that the out-of-contract striker is attracting interest from the likes of Bristol City and Middlesbrough as well as Cardiff, whilst FLW has been told Coventry are also keen.

The Sky Blues are set to miss out on signing him, though, owing to the fact that other interested parties can offer him higher wages if he does indeed move on from Luton Town this summer.

Collins played for Crawley Town before moving to the Hatters and in recent seasons he’s helped them return to the Championship after climbing the EFL pyramid with it now possible that he is set for potential move elsewhere.