Sources close to Argentina reveal identity of Leeds’ first likely summer signing

There appears to be a good chance that Marcelo Bielsa is going to make Juan Foyth his first summer signing for Leeds United this year, with sources close to Argentina suggesting exactly that.

The Whites have been excellent this season and are looking good to make a return to the Premier League at long, long last.

After doing so, though, they’ll be looking to add to their side where they can and it appears as though Foyth could be one man to come in.

Indeed, Nicolas Bozza and Roy Nemer, two reporters with their fingers on the pulse of Argentinian football matters have shared the news that he’s set for an Elland Road stint:

ATENCIÓN! El ex futbolista de #EDLP @JuanMFoyth será refuerzo de #LeedsUnited. El central de la Selección Argentina jugará en el equipo de Bielsa. @SpursOficiall lo cede a préstamo x una temporada. pic.twitter.com/9YhEg0sLpi — Nicolás Bozza (@Nicobozza) June 10, 2020

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur set to join Leeds on loan. https://t.co/LfdMKxIqEe — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 11, 2020

The Verdict

Of course, until the deal is done there will be no great fanfare or rolling out of the red carpet, given the nature of the market.

Things could quickly change at this stage but Leeds do need a new defender and Foyth has been linked for some time – it does seem clear there is something substantial in this deal.

With that said, then, let’s see if the Whites can secure an agreement and bring him to the club, as well as then looking to start releasing some of the potential that he has.