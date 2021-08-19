Sources: Chelsea showing transfer interest in emerging Fulham star

Premier League side Chelsea are the latest club to be taking a closer look at the situation involving Fabio Carvalho at Fulham, as we wait to see whether the youngster is going to sign a new contract, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The midfielder has emerged as a real bright spark for the Cottagers this season with him enjoying a stellar performance last time out away at Millwall earlier this week.

Indeed, there can be little doubt over the potential and talent he has and, naturally, Fulham are looking to keep him around and get him onto fresh contract terms – though he has so far rejected their attempts.

With that in mind, a number of clubs have started to swirl as they potentially look to steal in and take Carvalho away from Craven Cottage and Football League World can reveal exclusively that west London rivals Chelsea are now in the hunt, with them paying close attention to his situation.

Fulham are still hopeful and believe that the carrot of playing regular Championship football in a potentially promotion-winning campaign will be enough to get Carvalho to put pen to paper on a new deal but, clearly, the midfielder is starting to attract some serious interest.