Sources: Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden on QPR’s radar

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is on QPR‘s radar as they search for a replacement for Neil Critchley, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Critchley was relieved of his duties yesterday after winning just one of his first 12 games in charge of the Championship club, which leaves the R’s searching for a new head coach for the second time this season.

Director of football Les Ferdinand has indicated that they’re keen to move swiftly to find a replacement and emphasised the importance of bringing stability to the club.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Holden is on the R’s radar as the hunt for a new head coach gets underway.

The 43-year-old has impressed since taking over from Ben Garner at Charlton – ending the Addicks’ slump and steering them clear of the relegation battle – but his deal only runs until the end of the season, which offers the Championship club an opportunity.

Holden is a highly-regarded coach and was tipped to join the coaching staff of a number of Premier League teams before stepping back into management at The Valley, having cut his teeth previously in a short spell with Bristol City.

FLW understands that Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, who made more than 100 appearances for the west London club, is also in the running after being strongly linked with the job in the past.