Sources: Charlton and MK Dons emerge as early front-runners in Aston Villa player pursuit

Charlton Athletic and MK Dons are currently leading the race to sign Aston Villa striker Louie Barry on loan, Football League World has exclusively learnt.

The 18-year-old, who started the last campaign on loan with Ipswich Town, enjoyed a more productive spell with Swindon Town during the second half of the season.

Appearing just twice in League One with the Tractor Boys last time out, Barry proceeded to score six times in 14 appearances for the Robins, operating predominantly as a left winger within a 4-3-3 system under Ben Garner’s stewardship.

Football League World understands that Barry is on the radar of several clubs this summer, with the Addicks and the Dons currently ahead of the pack.

Developing a relationship with Villa last season through Kaine Kesler Hayden’s temporary stint at Stadium MK, the Buckinghamshire club will be hoping to use that to their advantage.

Garner, who certainly aided the teenager’s progression during the 2021/22 campaign, now finds himself at the helm at Charlton, something that could play a major role in Villa’s next step decision.