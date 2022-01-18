Sources: Championship and League One clubs cast eyes over Brentford player

Championship and League One clubs are considering loan moves for Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, Football League World understands.

The 22-year-old started his youth career with Bedford Panthers and Stevenage, before joining the Elite U19 Education and Football Programme at Brentford.

Continuing to progress through the stages at the Brentford academy, Balcombe was promoted into the Premier League outfit’s B team during the 2015/16 campaign.

The young shot-stopper has embarked on four loan spells in the early stages of his Bees’ career thus far, spending time with Boreham Wood, Danish 1st Division club Viborg FF, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

His latest stint away from West London came with the Brewers, although, he was unable to pave his way to a first-team spot in the league.

Balcombe has been capped by England at U18, U19 and U20 level, representing his country on 18 occasions.

The 22-year-old has also trained within the England senior set up, with Balcombe brought into the setting whilst on duty with the U21s.

Despite struggling to cement a starting spot at Burton in the first half of the season, Championship and other League One clubs are interested in a temporary move for the young goalkeeper.