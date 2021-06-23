Sources: Cardiff City finalising deal to sign League One midfielder

Cardiff City are on the cusp of agreeing a deal to sign Ryan Wintle from Crewe Alexandra, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Mick McCarthy is preparing for his first full season in-charge of the Bluebirds after having a positive impact in South Wales last season.

High on his list of priorities this summer is evolving the squad he inherited from Neil Harris, with Mark McGuinness and James Collins amongst the players to arrive in Cardiff so far.

A source has revealed to Football League World this afternoon that Wintle looks like he will be the next signing through the door. The 24-year-old is currently in Cardiff finalising a free transfer.

Wintle has spent his entire senior career with Crewe, making 186 appearances for the club across all competitions. During that time, the midfielder has helped The Railwaymen win promotion from League Two in 2019/20 and, subsequently, establish themselves in League One.

Crewe finished 12th in League One last season, producing a respectable campaign on the back of promotion. Wintle featured on 43 occasions in 2020/21, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

However, the midfielder’s contract expired at the end of the season. Crewe have offered him terms to stay at the club, but a move to Cardiff and a shot at the Championship now awaits.