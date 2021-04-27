Sources: Cardiff City emerge as frontrunners to sign in-demand Sunderland star

Cardiff City are leading the race to sign Charlie Wyke on a free transfer from Sunderland this summer, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Wyke, 28, is in-demand heading into the summer transfer window, as he is yet to agree a contract extension at the Stadium of Light.

As promotion from League One looks to lie in the hands of the play-offs for Sunderland, clubs are stepping up their interest in Wyke, who has scored 25 goals in 41 league appearances this season.

Football League World understand that it is Cardiff that are leading the chase to sign Wyke on a free transfer this summer, with Mick McCarthy looking to cover his squad should they lose Kieffer Moore – their own 20-goal striker – to Premier League vultures.

It was reported by Football League World last month that Middlesbrough were also keeping tabs on Wyke, who looks like he will be heading for the Championship in some capacity in 2021/22.

Lee Johnson has leaned heavily on the goals of Wyke to put Sunderland in automatic promotion contention in League One, but they have fallen off the pace slightly in recent weeks, surrendering control of that race to Hull City and Peterborough United.

That leaves the Black Cats heading back into the play-offs for the second time in three seasons, looking to end an overdue wait for a return to the Championship.