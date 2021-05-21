Sources: Cambridge United wrap up agreements with duo ahead of League One term

Cambridge United have agreed new contracts with Greg Taylor and Harrison Dunk, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Mark Bonner’s side have enjoyed a memorable 2020/21 campaign, winning promotion into League One and finishing the season runners-up in League Two to Cheltenham Town.

Taylor was ever-present in the defence for Bonner, with the 31-year-old making 46 appearances and captaining the side to promotion, whilst Dunk featured on 41 occasions and registered three assists.

Both were out of contract heading into the summer of 2021, but a source has revealed to Football League World that Cambridge have moved to tie the duo down to new contracts and keep them at the Abbey Stadium ahead of a campaign in League One.

Bonner’s side were in a strong position to win automatic promotion during the final weeks of the campaign, but had to wait until the final day of the season to seal their place in League One.

A routine 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town meant they joined Cheltenham and Bolton Wanderers in the automatic promotion places.

Cambridge United quiz: Does the Abbey Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Grimsby Town - Blundell Park? Higher Lower