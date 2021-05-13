Sources: Burton Albion eyeing transfer swoop for Oldham Athletic player

Burton Albion are eyeing a move for Cameron Borthwick-Jackson this summer transfer window, Football League World has learned exclusively.

The Brewers pulled off a superb escape in League One this season and it was perhaps almost forgotten about given that they were well clear of the bottom four in the final weeks of the campaign.

The plan for next season, then, will be to keep building and try and be up the right end of the table, with them obviously wanting a return to the Sky Bet Championship in the future.

In the more immediate term, though, the Brewers are looking to add to their squad where they can and Football League World has learned that they have identified Cameron Borthwick-Jackson as a potential arrival.

The defender was on the books at Manchester United as a youngster and has played for Leeds United, too, though that spell wasn’t particularly successful.

However, he’s been playing more regularly for Oldham Athletic this year in League Two with 35 appearances across all competitions.

He’s available on a free from the Latics this summer, though, and the Brewers are lining up a potential move to try and bring him in as an early arrival in the window.