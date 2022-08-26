Sources: Burton Albion and Morecambe in transfer tussle to land Tranmere Rovers player

Tranmere forward Elliott Nevitt is attracting transfer interest from a host of League One clubs including Burton Albion and Morecambe, Football League World has been told.

The 25-year-old made the step up from non-league to join Rovers last season and he enjoyed a decent campaign, scoring seven goals in League Two.

Nevitt has also done well in the opening weeks of the current season, scoring and registering an assist in the win over Gillingham earlier this month before finishing off a superb team move in the League Cup defeat at home to Newcastle in the week.

And, his displays are catching the eye, as FLW can reveal that a host of clubs in the third tier are monitoring Nevitt, with the Brewers and Morecambe particularly keen to get a deal done ahead of the deadline.

It’s no secret that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink wants to add at least one striker to his squad at the Pirelli Stadium, whilst there are doubts about the future of Cole Stockton for the Shrimps, as he is subject of plenty of interest as well.

Nevitt has entered the final year of his contract with Tranmere.

