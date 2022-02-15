Sources: Burnley ready to press on with swoop for Millwall man in summer window

Burnley remain very keen on Jed Wallace and will look to press ahead with an offer for the player in the summer window, regardless of what division they are in for 2022/23, Football League World has been told.

Wallace had been looking very close to a move to Nottingham Forest in the January window last month, with Steve Cooper eager to bring him in.

However the deal fell through late on and Wallace remained a Millwall player, though for how much longer remains to be seen.

His contract is running down and an exit in the summer appears to be very much on the cards, with Premier League side Burnley ready to up their interest.

The Clarets are currently facing relegation from the Premier League having won just once all season in the top-flight, though they are only a handful of points from safety if they can get their act together.

Regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or Championship for next season, though, they will move forward with plans to try and sign Wallace in a bid to strengthen their side.

You would imagine, though, that Wallace will have several options available to him in the summer given the quality he has at his disposal.