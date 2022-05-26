Sources: Burnley, Middlesbrough, Fulham among sides tracking Coventry City ace

Coventry City ace Viktor Gyokeres is attracting a lot of interest at the moment with the forward on the radar of Middlesbrough, Burnley and Fulham among other sides, Football League World has been told.

The imposing forward had a good campaign in the Sky Bet Championship for Coventry as they flirted with the play-off places, before ultimately falling short.

They’ll be trying to build on this season and go again next year for the top six, however, though it’s apparent that the likes of Gyokeres is attracting interest on the back of his efforts in 21/22.

Fulham have already been linked this summer but that is not where the interest in him ends, with this site being told that Burnley and Middlesbrough are among the sides also taking a closer look at the forward.

Indeed, a host of top end Championship sides are monitoring him as we head towards the summer window, and it’s clear Coventry are going to have to battle to try and keep him.

The forward scored 17 league goals last season and contributed 5 assists, as per Whoscored, and that kind of goal output would naturally be welcome at any side aiming for promotion to the Premier League, whilst Fulham would obviously want him to help with their survival battle in the top flight itself.