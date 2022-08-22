Sources: Burnley eager to push through Rotherham United raid with fresh approach

Burnley have once again gone in for Rotherham United ace Ben Wiles, with the Clarets making a fresh offer to try and sign the player from the Millers, Football League World has been told.

Vincent Kompany’s men are eyeing promotion straight back to the Premier League this year whilst the Millers are looking to avoid a drop straight back into League One, and it’s the latter who have made the slightly better start this year with them ahead of the Clarets in the table on goal difference, having played one match less.

Even so, Burnley are eager to try and raid the Yorkshire club for Wiles, with the Turf Moor outfit having already seen previous attempts to sign him this summer fall short.

This site has been told that Burnley have made a fresh offer to try and sign the player, however, and it remains to be seen if they are successful.

Wiles, of course, is Rotherham through and through having been at the club at youth level after growing up in the town, and so it’ll be a bit of a wrench if he does move on before the summer market shuts.

Rotherham have stood firm so far, though, amid Burnley’s interest.