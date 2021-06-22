Sources: Burnley and Stoke City on the brink of £12m transfer agreement

Stoke City are on the cusp of agreeing a £12m deal that will see Nathan Collins move to Burnley, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Sean Dyche’s side have been long-term admirers of the Stoke centre-back, who at just 20-years-old, has produced performances beyond his years in the Championship.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Stoke are set to agree to Collins’ sale, with Burnley striking a deal to finally take him to Turf Moor.

The deal will be worth somewhere in the region of £12m, with a medical already booked in as the Premier League side look to wrap up the transfer.

Stoke’s three years in the Championship has led to Financial Fair Play restrictions tightening and, ultimately, resulted in them having to move on one of the division’s top prospects to balance the books.

Collins has made 39 appearances in the Championship since progressing through the Stoke academy, whilst he’s added a further eight appearances across cup competitions.

Although he’s predominantly at centre-back, Michael O’Neill has squeezed every bit of Collins’ versatility out of him, playing him at right-back too.

Collins’ debut in the Championship came in April 2019 under Nathan Jones, with Stoke losing 3-1 to Swansea City on the day. The centre-back’s involvement with the first team would then increase following O’Neill’s appointment at the bet365 Stadium in November 2019.

Last year, he made 22 appearances in the Championship as Stoke finished 14th.