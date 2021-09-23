Sources: Bruno Lage open to Wolves u-turn as impressive Sheffield United revival continues

Sheffield United loanee Morgan Gibbs-White is being monitored closely by parent-club Wolves as they weigh up whether or not to recall him in the January transfer window, Football League World understands.

Gibbs-White was a late arrival at Bramall Lane in the summer, linking up with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side on a season-long loan.

It’s been an impressive start to life in South Yorkshire for the 21-year-old, who has scored twice and registered two assists in only three Championship appearances for the Blades.

However, it’s common knowledge that Sheffield United could lose Gibbs-White over the winter despite a season-long agreement with Wolves for his service.

Football League World understands that Wolves are making constant checks on Gibbs-White and may well activate their clause to recall him as fans at Molineux clamour for his return.

Sheffield United fans will be aware it’s been a tough start to the season for Wolves in the Premier League. They’ve collected just three points under Bruno Lage and have lost four games already.

Lage is thought to be open to Gibbs-White’s return and has previously stated he never wanted him to move on this season after handing him three starts.

As per the Express and Star, Lage said: “I prefer him to stay but I need to respect the player and Morgan wants to play more. I respect, a lot, that ambition.

“I can give chances to improve in training but I don’t negotiate about time on the pitch, so I couldn’t make the promise and in the end the club and him took the decision to go on loan.

A recall would, of course, impact Sheffield United significantly. There’s been an upturn in form since Gibbs-White arrived at Bramall Lane late in the summer transfer window.

Jokanovic’s side have picked up seven points from the available nine in the fixtures the midfielder has played in, moving them up to 14th ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Derby County.

This is Gibbs-White’s second loan spell away from Wolves in as many seasons. The Premier League side were forced to recall the midfielder from Swansea City last year, though, due to injury.

